Netflix is making a live-action Assassin’s Creed series

A live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s long-running series Assassin’s Creed is coming to Netflix.

It will be the first of several new series, Netflix announced, as the agreement between the streaming platform and Ubisoft will “tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series.”

Engadget reported that Netflix has signed a deal with Ubisoft for multiple shows that explore the time-hopping saga. These include a “live-action epic” and “animated and anime adaptations,” Ubisoft revealed in a blog post.

The live-action series doesn’t have a showrunner just yet, but Ubisoft Film and TV’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik have been confirmed as executive producers.

Assassin’s Creed is an action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the first installment in the Assassin’s Creed series. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2007 and was made available on Microsoft Windows in April 2008.