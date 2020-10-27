Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Netflix is making a live-action Assassin’s Creed series

Signs deal with Ubisoft for "multiple" shows

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Netflix is making a live-action Assassin’s Creed series

A live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s long-running series Assassin’s Creed is coming to Netflix.

It will be the first of several new series, Netflix announced, as the agreement between the streaming platform and Ubisoft will “tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series.”

Engadget reported that Netflix has signed a deal with Ubisoft for multiple shows that explore the time-hopping saga. These include a “live-action epic” and “animated and anime adaptations,” Ubisoft revealed in a blog post.

The live-action series doesn’t have a showrunner just yet, but Ubisoft Film and TV’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik have been confirmed as executive producers.

Assassin’s Creed is an action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the first installment in the Assassin’s Creed series. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2007 and was made available on Microsoft Windows in April 2008.

FaceBook WhatsApp
assassin creed netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's mausoleum
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film
Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.