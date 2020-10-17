Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Watch: Naumaan Ijaz, son sing to Bilal Saeed’s Baari

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Naumaan Ijaz/ Instagram

Do you have a parent or family member who always supports you in all your hobbies and ambitions? It seems actor Naumaan Ijaz’s son might be that lucky fellow.

In an Instagram clip, Rayaan croons to Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan’s Baari, with his father playing an imaginary tabla.

Related: Iqra Aziz is ‘lucky’ to learn from Naumaan Ijaz’s sarcasm

Fans have been posting all sorts of comments on the post. Some were not impressed by the duo’s attempt at singing, while others praised their bond.

“Confidence hai aisa gaa kar bhi upload krna wah [Wow, it takes confidence to upload this],” wrote someone.

“For the people who is talking crap about his singing … the video isn’t about his voice, it’s about the bond between father and son,” another comment read.

“So sweet. Creating happy memories is what makes it so special. This moment is more melodious than the original.”

This is not the first time Ijaz has been seen bonding with his children. In January, he shared a video of himself shaking a leg to Indian song Aankh Marey along with his sons.

“Having a New Year party with the boys,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ijaz’s next project is drama Raqeeb Se, written by award-winning playwright Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar. Actors Iqra Aziz and Sania Saeed are also part of the cast.

