Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Naumaan Ijaz’s Instagram account has been hacked

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Naumaan Ijaz’s Instagram account has been hacked

Photo: File

Actor Naumaan Ijaz has requested his fans to be wary of any messages or activity on his Instagram as it was hacked recently.

“Hi everyone, luckily being so famous, some idiot hacked my Instagram account. So please be careful about any message or any post shared from that account,” Ijaz posted on Twitter on October 22. “Kindly report @naumaanijazofficial account.”

He said he will be back on the social media site with a new account.  

He also posted a video message for fans, updating them about his whereabouts. The Sang-e-Mar Mar star is currently in Canada and in quarantine after travelling there recently. “I will be back soon and will see you all in Karachi,” he said.

Ijaz is the star of an upcoming drama Raqeeb Se it also features a stellar cast including Iqra Aziz, Sania Saeed, Faryal Mehmood, and Hadiqa Kiyani, who is making her acting debut with the drama.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Naumaan Ijaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's mausoleum
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.