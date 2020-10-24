Naumaan Ijaz’s Instagram account has been hacked

Actor Naumaan Ijaz has requested his fans to be wary of any messages or activity on his Instagram as it was hacked recently.

“Hi everyone, luckily being so famous, some idiot hacked my Instagram account. So please be careful about any message or any post shared from that account,” Ijaz posted on Twitter on October 22. “Kindly report @naumaanijazofficial account.”

I will be back soon with a new account …

Allah bless u all. — Naumaan Ijaz (@ijaz_naumaan) October 21, 2020

He said he will be back on the social media site with a new account.

He also posted a video message for fans, updating them about his whereabouts. The Sang-e-Mar Mar star is currently in Canada and in quarantine after travelling there recently. “I will be back soon and will see you all in Karachi,” he said.

Ijaz is the star of an upcoming drama Raqeeb Se it also features a stellar cast including Iqra Aziz, Sania Saeed, Faryal Mehmood, and Hadiqa Kiyani, who is making her acting debut with the drama.