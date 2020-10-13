Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Nasir Khan Jan is engaged!

Posted: Oct 13, 2020
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Nasir Khan Jan/Facebook

Nasir Khan Jan, one of Pakistan’s biggest social media stars, is engaged, but we don’t know to whom.

The star, who rose to internet fame by literally chewing carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes, made the announcement in a tweet. He has invited his media friends to cover the wedding.

Jan wrote that his fiancé is “very nice and well educated”. They will tie the knot in the coming week.

While Jan is truly a jaan (sweetheart) to some of his fans, he has been severely criticised in the last few years on social media for his cringe comedy and the stereotype he plays in his videos.

Related: SAMAA TV host apologises to Nasir Khan Jan

From giving tips on bodybuilding to fitness, Jan leaves no stone unturned to get laughs out of his fans on YouTube, where he has more than 61,000 subscribers.

He may not be a professional model himself, but that doesn’t stop Jan from giving tips on modelling. And how can we forget his paid birthday wishes that have taken Pakistan by storm?

He also weighed in on TikTok’s ban in Pakistan and did not seem to be impressed with the PTA’s decision.

“Everything will be good from onward [after the ban]. No rapes will happen nor any other wrongdoing,” he said as he mocked the ban.

