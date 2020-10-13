Nasir Khan Jan is engaged!

Nasir Khan Jan, one of Pakistan’s biggest social media stars, is engaged, but we don’t know to whom.

The star, who rose to internet fame by literally chewing carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes, made the announcement in a tweet. He has invited his media friends to cover the wedding.

Finally I’m engaged. Alhamdulilah

My life partner is very nice and well educated. Nikah will be next week. I invited to all of my fans and all media channels. Welcome — Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) October 13, 2020

Jan wrote that his fiancé is “very nice and well educated”. They will tie the knot in the coming week.

While Jan is truly a jaan (sweetheart) to some of his fans, he has been severely criticised in the last few years on social media for his cringe comedy and the stereotype he plays in his videos.

From giving tips on bodybuilding to fitness, Jan leaves no stone unturned to get laughs out of his fans on YouTube, where he has more than 61,000 subscribers.

He may not be a professional model himself, but that doesn’t stop Jan from giving tips on modelling. And how can we forget his paid birthday wishes that have taken Pakistan by storm?

He also weighed in on TikTok’s ban in Pakistan and did not seem to be impressed with the PTA’s decision.

TikTok has been banned. Abh sub theek hojaye ga, na rapes hongay, na ghalat kaam hoga. Welcome to Bannistan, where we ban music, art, poetry and the ability to question ones existence but then cry over why the people are extremists and there is so much violence in Pakistan! ❤️😊 — Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) October 9, 2020

“Everything will be good from onward [after the ban]. No rapes will happen nor any other wrongdoing,” he said as he mocked the ban.