Muneeb Butt, Saifee Hasan short film ‘Paying Guest’ out now

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt is back on the screen! See Prime’s suspense filled short film Paying Guest starring Butt, Saife Hasan and Noreen Gulwani’s has been released on YouTube.

The spine-chilling tale tells the story of an encounter of a young woman with a visitor. Set in a house, the story explores how an inquisitive young man who walks into a house out of curiosity meets an attractive young woman. Amidst the encounter with the lady, the young man senses a sinister nuance and is prompted to get to the bottom of it.

“Extremely thrilled about presenting Paying Guest,” stated Seemeen Naveed, the executive producer. “We were lucky to get stars like Saifee Hasan and Muneeb Butt to be part of the See Prime family right at the beginning of our journey, and working with us to tell these unique stories.”

The film is directed and written by Awais Sulaman and is co-produced by Mahib Bukhari and Ali Hussain.

The film is now available on See Prime’s YouTube channel.