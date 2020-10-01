Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge

Posted: Oct 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge

Photo: Amazon Prime

As the second season of Mirzapur approaches, Amazon Prime has shared a new poster featuring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi.

The poster shows the duo wielding guns behind their backs and looking at each other.

Their characters Guddu and Golu are looking even broodier and grittier than before. Fazal is holding a crutch to support himself as they stand against the silhouette of the town Mirzapur.

The makers previously released the poster of Munna’s jeep sporting a number plate with the text ‘King of Mirzapur’.

The release date on the poster reads October 23.

The web series was scheduled to begin streaming earlier this year but was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

The second season of the much-awaited series will see Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.

Mirzapur, a crime drama set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, was well received when it was released in 2018.

RELATED STORIES

