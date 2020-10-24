Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats

The much anticipated second season of the Indian web series Mirzapur was finally released on Amazon Prime on October 23.

According to Indian Express, Mirzapur 2 has intrigued fans who are finding it less disappointing than Sacred Games’ second season.

Earlier, Indian fans threatened to boycott the series over a doctored tweet by one of its actors Ali Fazal, who had tweeted in 2019 about the protests against the CAA (Citizen Amendment). The CAA was passed in December last year and had prompted outrage across India.

“Protests: Shuru majboori mein kiye thhey, per ab maza arha hai!! (Protests: started due to helplessness, but now it’s exciting).” The tweet is Fazal’s own dialogue from Mirzapur.

An image being shared with the tweet shows the body of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma being pulled out of a drain. Many users accused the actor of “celebrating” the murder of a government official and slammed him for being “Hinduphobic”.

Later, a publication clarified that the image being associated with the tweet is doctored. It said that Sharma was murdered in Delhi riots, which occurred two months after the anti-CAA protests.

Mirzapur, a crime drama set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, was well-received when it was released in 2018. The second season stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur, while Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar are the new members of the cast.

It’s the third original Amazon Prime series that has been released in India.