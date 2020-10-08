Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat and fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin will be part of the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee this year.

“I am honoured to be part of the Oscar Selection Committee for this year alongside our own two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy,” Hayat wrote on Instagram.

The actor said she was looking forward to seeing the nominated films and choosing one as Pakistan’s official submission.

“At least this is one way that we can be putting a positive image of our country and highlighting our talent on the world stage,” she added.

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, said he was humbled and proud to be part of the 2020 committee.

The committee will be chaired by Chinoy. It includes director Asad-ul-Haq and musician Faisal Kapadia too.