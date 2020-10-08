Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat and fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin will be part of the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee this year.

“I am honoured to be part of the Oscar Selection Committee for this year alongside our own two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy,” Hayat wrote on Instagram.

The actor said she was looking forward to seeing the nominated films and choosing one as Pakistan’s official submission.

“At least this is one way that we can be putting a positive image of our country and highlighting our talent on the world stage,” she added.

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, said he was humbled and proud to be part of the 2020 committee.

The committee will be chaired by Chinoy. It includes director Asad-ul-Haq and musician Faisal Kapadia too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HSY mehwish hayat oscars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mehwish Hayat, HSY, Oscar selection committee,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali's defence
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.