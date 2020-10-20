Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush

Photo: File

Aren’t we all in love with Netflix’s latest series Emily in Paris and its cast? Just like everyone else Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat who binge-watched the show, cannot stop gushing over Lucas Bravo aka Gabriel.

The Load Wedding starlet took to social media and recommended the show to her fans on Monday while requesting the streaming giant to make a second season of the show.

“Just binge-watched #Emilyinparis. A real breath of fresh air. Please #netflix let there be a 2nd season soon,” said Hayat.

She added that after watching Emily in Paris she wanted to pick up her French lessons again. “Lucus Bravo is definitely my crush updated!” added Hayat.

Earlier, it was announced that Hayat has been selected to be part of 2020 Oscar Pakistani committee along with fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

The actor said she was looking forward to seeing the nominated films and choosing one as Pakistan’s official submission.

The committee will be chaired by Chinoy. It includes director Asad-ul-Haq and musician Faisal Kapadia.

