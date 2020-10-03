Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Everyone is an online stalker, even Mehwish Hayat

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Everyone is an online stalker, even Mehwish Hayat

Photo: Mehwish Hayat/Twitter

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has always been outspoken and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star said she has often gotten into trouble for that but wouldn’t have it any other way, while answering fan questions on Kurkure’s Hawai Fire: Toofaani Edition, a fun question and answer segment on Instagram featuring celebrities.

She also has fashion advice for American singer Nick Jonas.

Related: Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim’s partner

“I love his music but I think he needs to make better fashion choices. That boy band vibe is getting a bit too old,” she said.

Like everyone else on the internet, she also has stalked people online for “various reasons.” While she didn’t reveal those reasons, her smirk was answer enough.

If her life was a movie, it would be like biryani, full of spices. “It would have everything from action to romance and tragedy.”

Although, there may be some time for her own biopic, Hayat will be seen playing the late Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of the country, soon.

The biopic is “being written right now, it’ll take some time, but I cannot wait to play [Benazir Bhutto]. I’ve been reading up about her and the more I read, the more I get inspired… The world needs to see her story,” she had said in an interview with BBC Urdu last August.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
mehwish hayat Nick Jonas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Newcomer Iman Vellani to be Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero
Newcomer Iman Vellani to be Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.