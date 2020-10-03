Everyone is an online stalker, even Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has always been outspoken and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star said she has often gotten into trouble for that but wouldn’t have it any other way, while answering fan questions on Kurkure’s Hawai Fire: Toofaani Edition, a fun question and answer segment on Instagram featuring celebrities.

She also has fashion advice for American singer Nick Jonas.

“I love his music but I think he needs to make better fashion choices. That boy band vibe is getting a bit too old,” she said.

Like everyone else on the internet, she also has stalked people online for “various reasons.” While she didn’t reveal those reasons, her smirk was answer enough.

If her life was a movie, it would be like biryani, full of spices. “It would have everything from action to romance and tragedy.”

Although, there may be some time for her own biopic, Hayat will be seen playing the late Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of the country, soon.

The biopic is “being written right now, it’ll take some time, but I cannot wait to play [Benazir Bhutto]. I’ve been reading up about her and the more I read, the more I get inspired… The world needs to see her story,” she had said in an interview with BBC Urdu last August.