Mehreen Jabbar’s new series has a unique take on love

The recent success of Churails has paved the way for Pakistani artistes to produce meaningful and creative shows that break away from the stereotypical dramas we see on our television screens nowadays.

Another upcoming exciting project is Mehreen Jabbar’s Ek Jhooti Love Story that will be streamed on Zee5 from October 30 onwards.

The director told SAMAA Digital that she was reluctant to take up the project at first but is thankful that she did. “This project gave me déjà vu from one of my favourite series Daam,” said Jabbar. “The reason is that there was no creative interference. The decisions coming from the producers were for the project’s benefit.”

Jabbar revealed that she was looking forward to working with the much-loved writer Umera Ahmed again after a decade.

Jabbar and Ahmed have previously worked on critically acclaimed and memorable projects such as Doraha, Malal and Daam.

Ek Jhoothi Love Story, which stars Pakistani heartthrob Bilal Abbas and vivacious Madiha Imam, is a sweeping tale of two people looking for their ideal partner. It’s a light-hearted family drama with compelling, quirky characters and a fascinating exploration of different kinds of relationships and the path they carve along the way. The show seeks to resonate deeply with a generation that aspires to settle for nothing less than an IDEAL partner and a perfect life.