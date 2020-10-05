Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehreen Jabbar wraps shooting Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Mehreen Jabbar wraps shooting Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2

Photo: Mehreen Jabbar/ Instagram

Its raining web series! Almost every actor, writer and director is either working or starting work on a web show. Mehreen Jabbar just wrapped up the shoot for her latest web series Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jabbar revealed that they have completed the shoot and said it was a pleasure working with the cast.

In another post on Instagram, Jabbar thanked singer Ali Hamza, from the band Noori, for being patient in the heat and the humidity.

Related: Naeema Butt to play lead in Mehreen Jabbar’s web series

The series is said to be a musical, and is about members of a pop band. The cast of Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2 includes Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir, singer Ali Hamza, Asad Siddiqui, Mariyam Nafees, Hamzah Tariq Jamil, Behroz Sabzwari and Marina Khan.

Jabbar’s other web series Aik Jhooti Love Story starring Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam is scheduled to release on October 30. Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a sweeping tale of Salma and Sohail in the quest for love and an ideal partner. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mehreen Jabbar Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2 web series
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.