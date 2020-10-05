Mehreen Jabbar wraps shooting Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2

Its raining web series! Almost every actor, writer and director is either working or starting work on a web show. Mehreen Jabbar just wrapped up the shoot for her latest web series Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jabbar revealed that they have completed the shoot and said it was a pleasure working with the cast.

In another post on Instagram, Jabbar thanked singer Ali Hamza, from the band Noori, for being patient in the heat and the humidity.

The series is said to be a musical, and is about members of a pop band. The cast of Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2 includes Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir, singer Ali Hamza, Asad Siddiqui, Mariyam Nafees, Hamzah Tariq Jamil, Behroz Sabzwari and Marina Khan.

Jabbar’s other web series Aik Jhooti Love Story starring Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam is scheduled to release on October 30. Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a sweeping tale of Salma and Sohail in the quest for love and an ideal partner.