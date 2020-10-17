Mehreen Jabbar to produce Waham for RINSTRA

Director and producer Mehreen Jabbar is going to produce psychological thriller web series Waham for RINSTRA.

The series is being shot in New York. The cast includes Naeema Butt, Tania Kazi, Shezi Sardar, and Nida Hussain.

The web series, written by Shah Yasir, will be a unique suspense thriller for viewers in Pakistan and beyond. The series will release in December 2020.

Jabbar has also joined RINSTRA’s Content Advisory Board. She will be advising the board and the management on content creation while mentoring the young and emerging filmmakers on content treatment and digital storytelling.

RINSTRA is Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming and for creation of user-generated original content.

Related: Trailer out for Mehreen Jabbar’s Meray Dost Meray Yaar 2

On joining the Board, Jabbar said, “It is an absolute pleasure to be part of this amazingly creative platform that has the option for young filmmakers to showcase their work to the world”.

She said she is looking forward to sharing her stories with emerging filmmakers in Pakistan. “It would be a great opportunity for all of us to create this new digital system for Pakistan,” she added.

After directing her first play in 1994 when she was just 23 years old, Jabbar went on to create work, which ranges from short independent art films to commercial serials for television. Her work has appeared in many film festivals around the world. At home in Pakistan, her unconventional style of storytelling has earned her much acclaim and several awards.

Jabbar has also made a number of narrative shorts that have been screened internationally in film festivals as well as on TV. Her award-winning short films and TV series include Daughters of the Late Colonel, Beauty Parlor, and Doraha among others.

In 2008, Jabbar directed her debut feature film Ramchand Pakistani for which she was awarded the Global Film Initiative Grant. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and continued a successful festival and theatrical run. The film was awarded the Fipresci Prize by the International Federation of Film Critics, the Audience Award at the Fribourg Film Festival, Switzerland and an honorable mention by the 13th Annual Satyajit Ray Award at the London Film Festival.

In 2010, Jabbar was invited to screen her film at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

She has been a member of the National Board of Film Censors in Karachi and a founding member of the KaraFilm Festival in Karachi, Pakistan and WAR (War Against Rape). She was invited to serve as a juror at the Leeds International Film Festival in 2002, at the HUM TeleFilm Awards in 2012 and at the ARY Film Awards in 2015.