Entertainment

Trailer out for Mehreen Jabbar’s Meray Dost Meray Yaar 2

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
Photo: Mehreen Jabbar/Instagram

The wait is finally over: the trailer for Mehreen Jabbar-directed TV series Meray Dost Meray Yaar Season 2 is out. The series is a musical, and is about members of a pop band.

“It’s finally here! Meray Dost Meray Yaar Season 2’s official trailer is out now,” Jabbar wrote on Instagram. The first episode will be premiered on October 17 on Hum TV.

Naeema Butt to play lead in Mehreen Jabbar's web series

Earlier, Jabbar revealed that they have completed the shoot and said it was a pleasure working with the cast.

Season 2 of the popular series stars Hania Aamir, singers Asim Azhar and Ali Hamza, Asad Siddiqui, Mariyam Nafees, Hamzah Tariq Jamil, Behroze Sabzwari and Marina Khan.

Aamir and Azhar worked together in telefilm Pyar Kahani in 2019.

Jabbar has directed dramas such as Malaal, Vasl, Daam and Jackson Heights among others. She has also directed movie Dobara Phir Se in 2016.

Jabbar’s web series Aik Jhooti Love Story starring Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam is scheduled to release on October 30. Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a sweeping tale of Salma and Sohail in the quest for love and an ideal partner. 

