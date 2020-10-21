Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film

Posted: Oct 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020
Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Maya Ali’s fans have a lot to be excited about. The starlet has reportedly signed director Shoaib Mansoor’s next film, alongside Emmad Irfani.

Sharing her excitement on the big news, the Mann Mayal star spoke to Galaxy Lollywood about the project.

“I feel lucky, I feel blessed! One day I get a call from Shoaib Mansoor and the next thing I know is that I am doing the role,” she said. “The feeling is truly indescribable. After having worked with big names like Ahsan Rahim for my first film, and Asim Raza for my second film, I truly feel honoured that now I get to work with Shoaib Mansoor in my third film. It’s a big deal for me!”

Related: Maya Ali hits four million followers on Instagram

She didn’t reveal more details about her character or the script but shared that it’s not like anything she has done before.

It will be the first time the two actors are starring in a project together. Ali was last seen in the movie Parey Hut Love with Sheheryar Munawar. Irfani made a cameo appearance in the movie 7 Din Mohabbat In.

Ali is ready to return to TV screens with her upcoming drama Pehli Si Mohabbat. It will be directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.  

Mansoor has directed critically acclaimed Pakistani movies such as Khuda Ke Liye and Bol.

The film is expected to go on floor this December. Its title has not been officially revealed yet.

Emmad Irfani Maya Ali Shoaib Mansoor
 
