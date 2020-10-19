Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Monday along with her beau and family.

Pasha shared some clips on Instagram from her birthday celebration with her beau Jibran Nasir. In the video, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake with Nasir as they are surrounded by close friends.

In another post, she shared a picture of the cake with the caption “The One with Family”.

“Every year since I was a little girl, we would cut the cake at home at 12 midnight,” said the Laal Kabootar actor.

Related: Mansha Pasha is not happy with the response to COVID-19

The actor got engaged to lawyer and social activist Nasir in an intimate ceremony with family and friends last December.

Their relationship was confirmed via social media when a copy of their engagement invitation card began circulating. Rumours of a relationship began in 2018 when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media.

On the work front, Pasha is currently appearing in a drama serial ‘Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida’ alongside Zahid Ahmed and Sonya Hussain.