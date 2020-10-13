Prince Harry is lucky to have Meghan: Malala Yousafzai

Activist Malala Yousafzai held a conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the International Day of the Girl.

The royals spoke about the impact of education in their lives and why the cause of girl’s education is so important to them.

“Similar to you, I think it is something that is so critical to be addressed, so critical to be fixed. And by fixing that one thing you end up fixing multiple problems,” Markle explained.

The couple acknowledged that they have been lucky to have the kind of education they had. “At the time, I certainly, probably wasn’t as grateful, but looking back on it now, I’m very, very blessed with having such an amazing opportunity,” Prince Harry said. “You do take it for granted. It’s a privilege. But every single person, every single child across the world needs an education.”

“I think it takes boys slightly longer to understand how important education is but they get there in the end,” Malala joked in response, adding that the duke is “lucky to have such a great companion” in Meghan.

He expressed his concern over the large number of girls who are unable to return to their schools in the COVID-19 pandemic. “To know there are 113 million girls out of education, the numbers are only going to go up. It worries me and probably worries all of us, the effect it’s going to have just not on the individual but on the world at large,” he said.

Yousafzai, who graduated from Oxford University this year, asked how important the subject of women’s education is for Markle, who worked as an advocate with the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

“What I had realised very early on was that when women have a seat at the table, conversations in terms of policy change, conversations in terms of legislation and the dynamics of the community are all shifted,” the duchess said.

“And certainly when a woman is present at the table, she’s going to be advocating for an entire family as opposed to a patriarchal presence,” she added.

Yousafzai wrapped up the conversation by thanking the duke and duchess and shared how all those who want to support the initiative can visit her website Malala Fund and find the ways in which they can help.