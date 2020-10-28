Pakistan gets own Halime Sultan in makeup artist Shoaib Khan

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has won the hearts of Pakistani audiences with her talent and beauty. People have been paying tribute to the Turkish star in their own ways. Makeup artist Shoaib Khan has also used his magic to show his admiration for her.

Khan transformed himself into the character Halime Sultan, played by Bilgic in historical Turkish series Dirilis Ertugrul.

“A woman so strong who can be gentle, so simple who can be beautiful, so high in character who can be humble, so fierce she can be compassionate, so passionate who can be rational and so disciplined yet so free. Such is an inspiring character of Halime Sultan whom I paying this tribute today!” Khan posted on Instagram along with the photos.

Related: Makeup artist Shoaib Khan pays tribute to acid attack survivors

A day earlier, he recreated Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker on model Shehzad Noor.

Earlier, he did the same look on himself.

In the past, he has paid tribute to Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, legendary Pakistani actor the late Nasira Sarfaraz ‘Rani Jee’, the queen of melody Noor Jehan, and Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent.