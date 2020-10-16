Mahira Khan teases fans with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad BTS shots

Actor Mahira Khan is excited for the teaser launch of her upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad as she posted some cool BTS photos of the film.

“No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you,” she reminded fans the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country. The teaser will be released tomorrow (Saturday).

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy starring Khan and Fahad Mustafa, who is playing the role of a police officer.

“Gulab ke hotay huay aapko kuch nahi hoga. Don’t worry [Nothing will happen to you when Gulab is here],” commented Mustafa on her post.

He teased fans with the first look of his character earlier.

This isn’t the first time the two actors are working together. Khan also made a cameo appearance in Mustafa’s 2016 film Actor In Law.

Actors including Adeel Hussain, Emmad Irfani and Ayesha Umer also expressed their excitement for the movie.

It is directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza. The film’s official poster was released in June but the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Qureshi and Meerza have had past hits such as Na Maloom Afraad, Actor In Law and Load Wedding.