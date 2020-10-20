Mahira Khan learns important life lessons from mother

Mothers are one of the most influential figures in one’s life. Actor Mahira Khan, who is celebrating her mother’s birthday today (Tuesday), shared how she has learnt the most important lessons in life from her mother.

The Ho Mann Jahan star penned the sweetest birthday note to honour her. “Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us (make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open),” she wrote on Instagram.

“And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself – ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me.’ That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them!” Khan added.

“She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what.”

She concluded her post by wishing her mother. “To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday.”

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa. The teaser of the much-awaited movie came out on Saturday but the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

She was last seen in the movie Superstar alongside Bilal Ashraf.