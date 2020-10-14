Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan a dreamy vision in MNR net-organza bridals

Posted: Oct 14, 2020


Mahira Khan a dreamy vision in MNR net-organza bridals

Photo: Mohsin Naveed Ranjha/Instagram

Love that eastern look

There’s no denying Mahira Khan’s magic in everything she does. The Superstar actor emerged as a beautiful bride for the shoot for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s latest collection ‘Preet Lari.’

Mahira usually keeps it simple with a no-make, casual look and so it was quite special to see how the team transformed her. In this image she is seen in a hand-embroidered cotton net mehndi-coloured peshwaas. It is paired with a lehenga and completed with a net and organza dupatta and velvet pouch.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is mahira-4-482x480.png
Photo credit: MNR Design Studio FB

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha named the collection ‘Preet Lari’ (beautiful necklace to roughly translate). He wanted it to convey an aesthetic derived from folklore. Some of the pieces such as a tangerine bridal in Missouri fabric are embellished with bead work, Naqshi and sequins and topped off with net and organza dupattas. He tends to favour a filigree design in geometric rather than paisley motifs. And this season it was clear he was championing the net and organza combination for dupattas to add textured layers. This choice keeps the focus on the suit itself but creates a bit of a dreamy cloudy aura around it.
Mohsin Naveed Ranjha started working in fashion in 2011 and launched his brand in 2013 in Gujranwala. He made his debut at the HUM TV Bridal Couture Week in 2014.

