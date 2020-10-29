Karan Johar to apologise for dumping medical waste in Goa

Apologize or pay a fine, the Goa government told filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Wednesday for “littering” in a village during a film shoot.

“First of all, the directors or owners (of Dharma Production) should apologise to the people of Goa for doing such a thing. Tender an apology on Facebook, that it was an error and accept fault. We will fine (them) otherwise. Dharma Production will be fined by the Goa waste management,” said Goa’s Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo.

He added that if Dharma Productions fails to apologise within 48 hours, the Lokhancho Ekvott would courier parcels of garbage to Karan Johar’s house and the Dharma Productions’ office in Mumbai.

On October 25, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) issued a show-cause notice to Dharma Productions for littering in Goa.

The controversy erupted after residents of Nerul in North Goa uploaded videos showing the waste, allegedly generated by the crew of an upcoming Deepika Padukone-starrer film, dumped in their village after the shooting got over last week.

In the clips and photos that went viral, heaps of biomedical waste including PPE kits, masks, sanitary napkins etc, as well as unsegregated garbage and tons of plastic waste, including cutlery, were seen dumped in the area.