Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Crocs share price jumps on Justin Bieber speculation

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Crocs share price jumps on Justin Bieber speculation

Photo: AFP

All it took was a photo on Justin Bieber’s Instagram of Crocs shoes and the caption “Soon”, to send the company’s stock jumping Thursday on speculation of a future collaboration with the Canadian pop star.

Bieber is regularly seen wearing the plastic clogs in public.

But after a post showing a pair afloat in a pool to his 148 million followers, and a dose of online speculation, the markets appeared to take notice.

Crocs, Inc. jumped over 12 percent over the day’s trading, before finishing nearly six percent up on Wall Street. 

The shoemaking company has not made any announcements regarding Bieber and did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

That said, the brand has worked with celebrities before, including the release this week of a pair done in collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
justin bieber
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.