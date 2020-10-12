Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Juggun Kazim, husband welcome new member to their family

Posted: Oct 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Juggun Kazim, husband welcome new member to their family

Photo: @juggunkazim/Instagram

Pakistani actor and host Juggun Kazim has given birth to a baby girl, her second child with husband Feisal Naqvi.

Confirming the news on Instagram, she posted a photo holding the baby’s little hand.

“Thank you all for your prayers and love. She is here,” wrote Kazim. The baby was born on October 9, and has been named Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi.

Related: Be kind to each other, says Juggun Kazim

The Pani Jaisa Pyar actor had revealed her baby’s gender in her vlog earlier on.  

The couple tied the knot in 2013, and share a son named Hassan.

Kazim also has a son from her previous marriage with Ahmed Tajik.

She has worked in numerous television dramas including Vasl, Saiqa, Pani Jaisa Pyar, and Man-o-Salwa among others. She has also hosted morning TV shows.

Juggun Kazim
 
