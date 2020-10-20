Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Photo: AFP

US film star Jeff Bridges announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

Bridges, 70, who is best known for his role as a tipsy slacker in the Coen brothers’ cult classic “The Big Lebowski,” did not give much detail about his condition.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he said on social media.

Bridges has been nominated seven times for an Oscar, including for one of his early roles in the black-and-white movie “The Last Picture Show,” finally winning for his performance of an aging country singer in 2009’s “Crazy Heart.

He also starred in “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” next to Clint Eastwood, and “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” in which he played a jazz musician alongside his brother Beau. He played a cold-blooded killer opposite Glenn Close in “Jagged Edge.”  

He appeared in Marvel’s “Iron Man” series and starred in a remake of the John Wayne classic “True Grit.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bridges thanked well-wishers for their messages of support, adding, “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are in this together.”

MOST READ
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Jannat Mirza moves to Tokyo over 'ill mentality of Pakistanis'
Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf welcome third child
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Mahira Khan teases fans with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad BTS shots
Amna Ilyas under fire for 'body shaming' former Pakistani model
Nasir Khan Jan is engaged!
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Malaika Arora's tip or trick for hair loss
 
 
 
 
 
