HOME > Entertainment

Jannat Mirza becomes Pakistan's most followed TikTok star

Posted: Oct 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Jannat Mirza becomes Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star

Photo: Jannat Mirza/ Instagram

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza has become the most popular TikToker in the country with 10 million followers.

She has achieved this feat for her entertaining content including Bollywood lip-syncs, slow-motion clips, and parodies.

“10 million followers! It’s a huge achievement for me. Thank you so much everyone,” Mirza said in her message to fans. “It’s only because of your love and support that I am here. Keep supporting, I love you all.”

She said she will celebrate when she’s back in Pakistan.  She is currently in Japan pursuing her studies.

Related: Man who blackmailed TikTok star Jannat Mirza arrested in Lahore

She also has over one million followers on Instagram. Considering her huge fan following, she has been making waves in the mainstream entertainment industry. In July, she was featured in the music video for the song Shayar, by Sarmad Qadeer.

TikTok is a widely popular social media app with millions of users across the world. It was first launched in China in 2016. It has quickly gained popularity among Pakistani users, who have been using the app to make short videos and clips. It has become a platform of creative expression for them.

Ironically, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, has issued on Friday instructions to block the video-sharing app in Pakistan.

The authority said that they have taken the decision after receiving complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app.

PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’

TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads.

