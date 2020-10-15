Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Jannat Mirza moves to Tokyo over ‘ill mentality of Pakistanis’

Jannat Mirza moves to Tokyo over ‘ill mentality of Pakistanis’

Photo: jannatmirza_/ Instagram

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most famous TikTok star with over 10 million followers, has moved to Tokyo, Japan.

She posted a photo on Instagram confirming her current location.

Replying to her fans in the comments, Mirza cited the “ill mentality of Pakistanis” as a reason for leaving the country. However, she says she will be back by November.

On Friday, the PTA banned TikTok, but it’s most followed personality in Pakistan did not seem to be too worried about it. In fact, she supported it.

I also wanted the app to be banned in Pakistan, but it should not be on a permanent basis, she said.

Mirza foresees TikTok will unblocked for Pakistanis “very soon”.

