Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Jamal Rahman wins Best Indie Filmmaker for film Elizabeth

Posted: Oct 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Jamal Rahman/ Instagram

Pakistani filmmaker Jamal Rahman’s short film Elizabeth has won the Best Indie Filmmaker trophy at the Top Shorts Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, he announced that his film not only won ‘Best Indie Filmmaker’ but also made it to the semi-finals at the  Los Angeles Film Awards.

Jamal had made the film as his final project at the New York Film Academy last summer.

Elizabeth is the story of a girl with an unusual phobia who must overcome her fear to get what she so desperately wants.

Earlier this year, actor and director Usman Mukhtar Bench‘s won the best short film award at the South Shore Film Festival in New York. The trailer of was unveiled on YouTube in June.

