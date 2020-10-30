Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?

He shared a photo on Instagram to get fans guessing

Posted: Oct 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?

Photo: Osman Khalid Butt/ Instagram

Ehd E Wafa star Osman Khalid Butt’s latest social media post has everyone excited. Is he reuniting with Ayeza Khan again?

He posted a picture together with Ayeza with the caption ‘reunited’ on his Instagram account, leaving fans dying for Butt to reveal more details.

View this post on Instagram

Reunited.

A post shared by Osman Khalid Butt (@aclockworkobi) on Oct 29, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

The details related to the project are still under the wraps keeping fans divided over whether it might be a new drama or an ad.

In 2013, they both worked together in Ramazan special comedy-drama Galti Se Mistake Ho Gayi.

Ayeza Khan Osman Khalid Butt
 
