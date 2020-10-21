Why does Iqra Aziz take so long over breakfast?

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have always been exchanging banter on social media. They comment on each other’s pictures and update fans about their activities.

Hussain shared a photo of the Suno Chanda star sitting on a yellow sofa eating toast.

“Maine makai ki roti khai, chae pi li, us se pehly juice pia phir mai Mogambo ko walk pe le k gaya, wapas aya toh tab bhi Iqra Aziz apna wohi aik French toast kha rahi theen. [I have eaten makai ki roti, had tea and juice before it. Then I took Mogambo on a walk and when I returned, Iqra was still having her French toast],” he wrote on Instagram.

Aziz, however, had an explanation. “Because I was busy admiring this wonderful and tasteful room set by you,” she replied.

The couple recently went on a trip to Hunza and shared lovely pictures of their time together.

On the work front, Aziz has some interesting projects on her plate. She is shooting for her upcoming drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 with Feroze Khan. The script has been penned by writer Hashim Nadeem.

She will also be seen in drama Raqeeb Se with Naumaan Ijaz and Sania Saeed.