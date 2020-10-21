Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Why does Iqra Aziz take so long over breakfast?

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Iqra Aziz/ Instagram

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have always been exchanging banter on social media. They comment on each other’s pictures and update fans about their activities.

Hussain shared a photo of the Suno Chanda star sitting on a yellow sofa eating toast.

“Maine makai ki roti khai, chae pi li, us se pehly juice pia phir mai Mogambo ko walk pe le k gaya, wapas aya toh tab bhi Iqra Aziz apna wohi aik French toast kha rahi theen. [I have eaten makai ki roti, had tea and juice before it. Then I took Mogambo on a walk and when I returned, Iqra was still having her French toast],” he wrote on Instagram.

Related: Want to learn qeema cooking? Yasir Hussain’s got your back

Aziz, however, had an explanation. “Because I was busy admiring this wonderful and tasteful room set by you,” she replied.

The couple recently went on a trip to Hunza and shared lovely pictures of their time together.

View this post on Instagram

#hunza #love #husbandandwife

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz) on Oct 15, 2020 at 12:39am PDT

On the work front, Aziz has some interesting projects on her plate. She is shooting for her upcoming drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 with Feroze Khan. The script has been penned by writer Hashim Nadeem.

She will also be seen in drama Raqeeb Se with Naumaan Ijaz and Sania Saeed.

