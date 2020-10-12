Indian fans threaten to boycott Mirzapur over doctored tweet

The much-anticipated trailer for the second season of popular web series Mirzapur was dropped on October 6. But soon after the three-minute clip went viral, #BoycottMirzapur2 started trending in India because of a doctored tweet.

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu in the show, had tweeted in 2019 about the protests against the CAA (Citizen Amendment), which was passed in December last year and had prompted outrage in India. “Protests: Shuru majboori mein kiye thhey, per ab maza arha hai!! (Protests: started due to helplessness, but now it’s exciting).” The tweet is Fazal’s own dialogue from Mirzapur.

People now, however, have been sharing a doctored image with the tweet and calling for the show’s boycott.

An image being shared with the tweet shows the body of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma being pulled out of a drain. Many users accused the actor of “celebrating” the murder of a government official and slammed him for being “Hinduphobic”.

The Wire has, however, clarified that the image being associated with the tweet is doctored. It said that Sharma was murdered in Delhi riots, which occurred two months after the anti-CAA protests.

The actors of the show seem to be unfazed by the controversy. “Are we at the mercy of a trend? No!” said Fazal while reacting to the controversy. He added that an app could not decide who would watch the show and who wouldn’t.

Actor Divyendu Sharma, who plays Munna in the series, said the trend didn’t bother him. “They don’t know they are in big trouble because there are so many fans of Mirzapur out there,” he said. “All these are paid trends.”

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller series and revolves around mafia rule, crime, drugs and violence in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pardesh, India. The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018 and became an instant hit. The second season is slated to release on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.