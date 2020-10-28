In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal has gotten engaged to Tayyab on Tuesday in a private event.

The pictures from actor’s engagement ceremony have gone viral on social media and fellow celebrities have wished the couple good luck.

Earlier, model turned actor Ajmal, who plays the role of Mehwish and Danish’s friend Aisha in Meray Pass Tum Ho, expressed concern after she received hateful messages about her character. It was Rehmat’s first TV project.

Sharing a post on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Ajmal wrote about the distress caused by the writer’s “problematic” shared during an interview.

Rehmat explained that she had no idea about Qamar’s views when she signed the project a year ago and she, in no manner, endorses them now.

“I absolutely do not endorse the concepts and viewpoints of Mr Khalil Ur Rehman. I watched [his] interview and got to know about his problematic views on very many things WAY after the project was completed,” she added.

She added that she is not proud to be a part of something that is so compromising and ill-informed.

The model also requested that viewers should be a little considerate about new artists and give them a margin of error.

Ajmal made her way into modelling after being approached by a teacher during her second-year at NCA. From there, she began getting featured in ad campaigns of different brands. She was also seen in two of Pakistani musician Ali Sethi’s music videos, Dil Lagaayein and Dil ki Khair.