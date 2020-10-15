Imran Ashraf introduces his character from ‘Raqs e Bismil’

Actor Imran Ashraf is excited for his role as Moosa in the upcoming drama serial Raqs e Bismil. He also revealed the first look of his character.

Taking to social media, Ashraf said that he had been waiting for this character and such scripts for a long time.

“Let me introduce you to my next character “Moosa”, I have been waiting for a script since a while, Thank You Hashim Nadeem for giving me a chance to be part of your masterpiece script,” he said.

He said that Raqs e Bismil will mark the return of film director Wajahat Rauf to the small screen. Ashraf revealed that Rauf’s wife had called him for this role.

This drama is a combined production of Shazia Wajahat and Momina Duraid.

“Wish me all the best for and please pray for me #Raqsebismil,” concluded the Ranja Ranja Kardi actor.

The cast also includes Sarah Khan, Anoushay Abbasi, Mehmood Aslam, Saleem Miraj, Momin Saqib, Nida Mumtaz, Furqan Qureshi and Gul-e-Rana.

Raqs e Bismil is written by Khuda Aur Mohabbat”writer Hashim Naddem.

The drama will be aired on HUM TV at the end of 2020.

Ashraf and Khan have recently been in the limelight for all the right reasons as far as work is concerned. Ashraf is getting appreciation for another versatile role in ongoing play Mushk . Similarly, Khan is garnering praise for her impressive performance as Miraal in ongoing play Sabaat.

Earlier, Ashraf took to social media to express his joy at being nominated for the Lux Style Awards for best actor for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.