Imran Ashraf grateful for his first Lux Style Award nomination

Actor Imran Ashraf has bagged his first Lux Style Award nomination. He has been nominated for best actor for drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi that aired last year.

He expressed his joy at being nominated and thanked his fans and the organisers.

“Alhamdulillah, Thank you Lux. Yeah meri first Lux nomination hai [This is my first Lux Style Awards nomination],” Ashraf posted on Instagram.

“Bhola ko abhi tak koi Pakistani award nahi mila. Par aap ke baishumar dil milay hein [Bhola hasn’t yet received any award in Pakistan. But he has got your immense love],” he wrote.

In Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Ashraf played Bhola, a young man with mental disabilities. Some of his dialogues in the drama have become very popular and people raved over his performance.

Ashraf began his career as a child actor and later went on to play supporting roles in numerous Pakistani television dramas. Today, he is known for his work in dramas such as Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and Tabeer.

“Meri tarah k har supporting actor ka best male actor category mein ana aik khawab sa hai [For every supporting actor like me, it’s a dream to be nominated in the best actor category],” he said.

Following his success on television, Ashraf is ready to make his debut on the silver screen with Dum Mastam. The talented Amar Khan will play Ashraf’s love interest in the rom-com.

Along with being the female lead, Khan has also written the film. Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, the brains behind the Mahira Khan starrer Superstar, will direct the movie. It will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui.