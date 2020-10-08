Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf grateful for his first Lux Style Award nomination

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Imran Ashraf grateful for his first Lux Style Award nomination

Photo: Imran Ashraf/Instagram

Actor Imran Ashraf has bagged his first Lux Style Award nomination. He has been nominated for best actor for drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi that aired last year.

He expressed his joy at being nominated and thanked his fans and the organisers.

Alhamdulillah, Thank you Lux. Yeah meri first Lux nomination hai [This is my first Lux Style Awards nomination],” Ashraf posted on Instagram.  

Bhola ko abhi tak koi Pakistani award nahi mila. Par aap ke baishumar dil milay hein [Bhola hasn’t yet received any award in Pakistan. But he has got your immense love],” he wrote.  

Related: Imran Ashraf has been a star since childhood

In Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Ashraf played Bhola, a young man with mental disabilities. Some of his dialogues in the drama have become very popular and people raved over his performance.     

Ashraf began his career as a child actor and later went on to play supporting roles in numerous Pakistani television dramas. Today, he is known for his work in dramas such as Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, and Tabeer.

Meri tarah k har supporting actor ka best male actor category mein ana aik khawab sa hai [For every supporting actor like me, it’s a dream to be nominated in the best actor category],” he said.

Following his success on television, Ashraf is ready to make his debut on the silver screen with Dum Mastam. The talented Amar Khan will play Ashraf’s love interest in the rom-com.

Along with being the female lead, Khan has also written the film. Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, the brains behind the Mahira Khan starrer Superstar, will direct the movie. It will be produced by Adnan Siddiqui.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Ashraf Lux Style Awards
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali's defence
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.