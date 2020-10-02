Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Imran Ashraf has been a star since childhood

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf can pull off any role. A clip of the actor that recently went viral showed he has been honing his craft since he was a child.   

In the drama Goodbye Reshma, he played the role of a little boy named Bantoo alongside actor Faysal Quraishi.

Pehchanay yeh bacha kon hai [Guess who is this kid]” he wrote while posting the clip on Instagram.  

Related:Imran Ashraf celebrates Roham’s first birthday in quarantine

Yeh aaj ki baat nahi silsila purana hai [It didn’t happen today, it has been a long journey]” he wrote.

Today, Ashraf is known for his work in television dramas such as Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Tabeer and Gul-e-Rana among others. Tabeer also marked his debut as a writer.

The recently aired play Mushk was also written by him. It stars Ashraf along with Urwa Hocane and Momal Sheikh.

Faysal Quraishi Imran Ashraf
 
