Imran Ashraf has been a star since childhood

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf can pull off any role. A clip of the actor that recently went viral showed he has been honing his craft since he was a child.

In the drama Goodbye Reshma, he played the role of a little boy named Bantoo alongside actor Faysal Quraishi.

“Pehchanay yeh bacha kon hai [Guess who is this kid]” he wrote while posting the clip on Instagram.

“Yeh aaj ki baat nahi silsila purana hai [It didn’t happen today, it has been a long journey]” he wrote.

Today, Ashraf is known for his work in television dramas such as Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Tabeer and Gul-e-Rana among others. Tabeer also marked his debut as a writer.

The recently aired play Mushk was also written by him. It stars Ashraf along with Urwa Hocane and Momal Sheikh.