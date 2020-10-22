Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor

The friendship between Turkish and Pakistani actors has been growing by the day. Actor Imran Abbas is on a trip to Turkey and met Ertugrul actor Cem Ucan.

The Akbari Asghari star posted photos of them bonding over a game of pool.

“Wonderful meeting with the famous Turkish actor Cem Ucan (Aliyar Bey). Çok memnun oldum benim turk kardesler,” he wrote on Instagram in both English and Turkish.

Ucan who plays Aliyar Bey in the historical Turkish serial Dirilis Ertugrul, thanked him in return.

“Thanks for your visit my brother,” he wrote.

Abbas has been posting pictures of all the spots he visited on his trip. He has been enjoying Turkish food, hot air balloons and the scenic beauty of the country.

A few days ago, actor Adnan Siddiqui also toured the country and paid a visit to Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Söğüt – a small town in the Bilecik province. He also met with the makers of the show and told his fans they will be hearing some good news soon.

Turkish actors have garnered a large fan following in Pakistan following the broadcast of the popular show in the country.