Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Cast of Imran Abbas’ next drama Amanat revealed

He will be starring opposite Urwa Hocane

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Cast of Imran Abbas’ next drama Amanat revealed

Photo: Instagram

Missing Pakistani actor Imran Abbas on your television screens? Don’t worry, he’s coming back after almost a year and a half with new drama Amanat soon.

Taking to Instagram, production house Next Level Entertainment revealed the star-studded cast of the drama.

“Multi starrer drama serial Amanat featuring Imran Abbas, Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed, Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid and many others, directed by Shahid Shafat, ” reads the post.

Related: Imran Abbas takes a trip down the memory lane

After the success of critically acclaimed and much-loved Alif, Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz have been roped back with Amant under the banner of Next Level Production.

Imran Abbas last graced the screen with Thora Sa Haq alongside Ayeza Khan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
GOHAR RASHEED Imran Abbas Saboor Aly Urwa Hocane
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism
REPLUG: Mehreen Jabbar’s new series has unique take on love
REPLUG: Mehreen Jabbar’s new series has unique take on love
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.