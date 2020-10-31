Cast of Imran Abbas’ next drama Amanat revealed

Missing Pakistani actor Imran Abbas on your television screens? Don’t worry, he’s coming back after almost a year and a half with new drama Amanat soon.

Taking to Instagram, production house Next Level Entertainment revealed the star-studded cast of the drama.

“Multi starrer drama serial Amanat featuring Imran Abbas, Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed, Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid and many others, directed by Shahid Shafat, ” reads the post.

After the success of critically acclaimed and much-loved Alif, Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz have been roped back with Amant under the banner of Next Level Production.

Imran Abbas last graced the screen with Thora Sa Haq alongside Ayeza Khan.