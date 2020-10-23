Humayun Saeed wishes Adnan Siddiqui on his birthday

Actor Adnan Siddiqui is celebrating his birthday today (Friday) and his close friend and fellow actor Humayun Saeed has wished him with health and happiness.

“Happy birthday my friend. May Allah give you health and lots of happiness!” he wrote on Instagram.

Related: Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother

Siddiqui thanked him back with a heart emoji.

The two stars share a close friendship. They also quarantined together after returning from their trip to the United States earlier.

They have worked together in numerous Pakistani television dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Ishq Junoon Deewangi, Doraha and Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh.