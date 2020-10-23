Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed wishes Adnan Siddiqui on his birthday

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Humayun Saeed wishes Adnan Siddiqui on his birthday

Photo: Humayun Saeed/ Instagram

Actor Adnan Siddiqui is celebrating his birthday today (Friday) and his close friend and fellow actor Humayun Saeed has wished him with health and happiness.   

“Happy birthday my friend. May Allah give you health and lots of happiness!” he wrote on Instagram.

Related: Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother

Siddiqui thanked him back with a heart emoji.

The two stars share a close friendship. They also quarantined together after returning from their trip to the United States earlier.

They have worked together in numerous Pakistani television dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Ishq Junoon Deewangi, Doraha and Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adnan Siddiqui humayun saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf welcome third child
Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf welcome third child
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s family photo game is strong
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s family photo game is strong
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.