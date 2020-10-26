HSY gets the best birthday surprise he could ask for

Fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY was surprised by a special family member to make his 44th birthday a little more special.

On Monday, the designer told his fans on Instagram that his mother, who has been ill and bed-ridden lately, summoned enough energy to come to his office and celebrate his birthday.

“To see her steadily improving is the best present i could have asked for. Beautiful Birthday,” HSY wrote.

HSY is all set for his acting debut on TV alongside actor Maya Ali.

Taking to his Instagram in August, he shared a picture of himself holding the script of his new project Pehli Si Mohabbat.