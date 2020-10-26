HSY gets the best birthday surprise he could ask for

Fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY was surprised by a special family member to make his 44th birthday a little more special.
On Monday, the designer told his fans on Instagram that his mother, who has been ill and bed-ridden lately, summoned enough energy to come to his office and celebrate his birthday.
“To see her steadily improving is the best present i could have asked for. Beautiful Birthday,” HSY wrote.Ne
Allah is kind and merciful. Who would have thought that my mother would be able to get up from her bed with her long drawn illness let alone get in a car and come to work to celebrate my birthday with my team. To see her steadily improving is the best present i could have asked for. Beautiful Birthday. Thank you for the outpouring of love that i’ve been getting since this morning for my birthday today. I feel incredibly blessed and so very grateful. #hsy #birthday #mama #healthiswealth #love
