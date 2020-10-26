Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

HSY gets the best birthday surprise he could ask for

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
HSY gets the best birthday surprise he could ask for

Photo: @hassanhsy/ Instagram

Fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY was surprised by a special family member to make his 44th birthday a little more special.

On Monday, the designer told his fans on Instagram that his mother, who has been ill and bed-ridden lately, summoned enough energy to come to his office and celebrate his birthday.

“To see her steadily improving is the best present i could have asked for. Beautiful Birthday,” HSY wrote.

Ne

HSY is all set for his acting debut on TV alongside actor Maya Ali.

Taking to his Instagram in August, he shared a picture of himself holding the script of his new project Pehli Si Mohabbat.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HSY
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
HSY gets the best birthday surprise he could ever ask, hsy fashion designer, hsy birthday, hsy instagram, hsy mother, Fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, drama Pehli Si Mohabbat,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Amazon Prime releases Mirzapur 2 despite boycott threats
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed are grateful for your love
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's mausoleum
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film
Maya Ali, Emmad Irfani starring in Shoaib Mansoor’s next film
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.