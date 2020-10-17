Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter

Posted: Oct 17, 2020
Photo: Hania Aamir/ Instagram

Using an Instagram filter can make your photos look prettier, but be cautious, they can also land you in trouble. That’s what happened to actor Hania Aamir.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star has been using the ‘baby face’ filter on Instagram. It has a scale you need to adjust; otherwise, your lips will look swollen. Aamir didn’t know that.

She explained the whole issue on her Instagram stories. “Jis filter ki waja se hum badnaam hogye [I got trolled for this filter],” she said.  

Related: Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?

Filter hai. Subha Bakhair [It’s a filter. Good morning],” she wrote in an earlier post.

Filter hai. Subha Bakhair

However, social media speculated the Ishqiya star had gone under the knife.

Filter tou hai per jo lip me filler hai uska kya krein [what should we do about what you have done with your lips],” commented one user.

Ye kya ajeeb shakal bna li hai [what have you done to your face?]

Aamir is quite an entertainer on Instagram with over three million followers. She posts clips and stories of her singing, dancing, and all sorts of fun content.

She is also gearing up for the TV series Meray Dost Meray Yaar Season 2. The series is a musical, directed by Mehreen Jabbar.

Tell us what you think:

