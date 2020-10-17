Hamza Ali Abbasi’s family photo game is strong

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are in Dallas, vacationing with their newborn son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

They have been sharing super cute photos of their trip on social media.

“Thank you Allah,” the Pyare Afzal star wrote on Instagram. His co-star in the drama Ayeza Khan commented on the picture with a heart emoji.

Khawar also posted some photos of herself with her little one.

“Nature baby,” she wrote on Instagram.

Actors including Mahira Khan and Maya Ali replied to her post with sweet comments.

Abbasi and Khawar welcomed their first child in July but this isn’t the first time their son has stolen all the limelight. In August, the couple shared a family picture as they celebrated their first anniversary.

“Couldn’t be more grateful to Allah,” the Anaa star wrote.

The couple tied the knot in August last year after which Khawar bid adieu to her acting career.

On the other hand, Abbasi announced his return to acting with two projects but didn’t give additional details. He had earlier decided to quit the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey.