HOME > Entertainment

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf welcome third child

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: File

Pakistan’s superstar Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan have reportedly become parents to a baby girl, their third child together.

The couple hasn’t confirmed the news but their fans and fellow celebs are congratulating them on social media.

“Sadaf and Fawad Khan congratulations, a most joyous occasion indeed. A newborn is a symbol of hope and Allah’s blessings,” actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote on Twitter. “May the little one fill your life with abundant love and sunshine. Embrace the magic of parenthood once again!”

“Congratulations for our Khan family,” the Khoobsurat star’s fan account tweeted.

The duo tied the knot in 2005. They share a son Ayaan and daughter Elayna.

SAMAA Digital reached out to Khan for confirmation but he could not be contacted.

Fawad Khan Sadaf Fawad
 
