Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism

Pakistani singer, drummer and record producer Farhad Humayun is furious with an international soft drink company.

Humayun, popularly known for his association with the drum-jam band Overload, has sent the company, which is based in Lahore, a legal notice for violating his intellectual property rights in a recent television advertisement.

He said the company has stolen his song “blatantly and shamelessly”. He was referring to his rendition of the song Neray Aah.

“They’ve lifted the groove, melody, staccato vocalization, accents, tempo from my song, not the film version nor the Coke Studio version (which is also my arrangement). This has to stop!” he wrote on social media.

SAMAA Digital reached out to the company for a comment and will update this story once they respond.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farhad Humayun
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Farhad Humayun sends Coca-Cola legal notice for plagiarising his music, Farhad Humayun, Coca-Cola, coca cola, neray ah, neray ah coco cola, farhad humayun overload,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's mausoleum
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.