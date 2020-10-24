Farhad Humayun sends soft drink company legal notice for plagiarism

Pakistani singer, drummer and record producer Farhad Humayun is furious with an international soft drink company.

Humayun, popularly known for his association with the drum-jam band Overload, has sent the company, which is based in Lahore, a legal notice for violating his intellectual property rights in a recent television advertisement.

He said the company has stolen his song “blatantly and shamelessly”. He was referring to his rendition of the song Neray Aah.

“They’ve lifted the groove, melody, staccato vocalization, accents, tempo from my song, not the film version nor the Coke Studio version (which is also my arrangement). This has to stop!” he wrote on social media.

SAMAA Digital reached out to the company for a comment and will update this story once they respond.