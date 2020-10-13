Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad: Fahad Mustafa’s first look unveiled

Actor Fahad Mustafa has unveiled the first look of his character in the upcoming movie, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. He is playing the role of a police officer.

“First look of my character in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad,” he wrote on Instagram and shared an image from the movie. The official teaser of the movie will be released soon.

“Taaaalyiaaaaannn seeeeetiaaaannnn!! [Cheers and claps!],” wrote Mahira Khan, who also stars in the movie. This is the first time the two actors are working together on a project.

Earlier, Khan made a cameo appearance in Mustafa’s 2016 film Actor In Law.

Actors including Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam, Sami Khan, Sohai Ali Abro, Sana Javed and cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed praised Mustafa’s look.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza. The film’s official poster was released in June and the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Qureshi and Meerza have had past hits such as Na Maloom Afraad, Actor In Law and Load Wedding.