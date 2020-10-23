Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Exclusive: Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam are Lollywood experts

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Web series Ek Jhooti Love Story is all set to take us on a fun-filled ride with 18 episodes finally releasing on October 30.

Actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Madiha Imam spoke to SAMAA Life and Style. They shared hilarious BTS stories and told us why they fell in love with Ek Jhooti Love Story.

It stars Pakistani heartthrob Abbas as Sohail and vivacious Imam as Salma. The series is a sweeping tale of two people looking for their ideal partner. It’s a light-hearted family drama with compelling, quirky characters and a fascinating exploration of different kinds of relationships.

 The target audience: a generation that aspires to settle for nothing less than an IDEAL partner and a perfect life.

It is written by Umera Ahmed, the celebrated writer of Zindagi Gulzar Hai and directed by Mehreen Jabbar.

Earlier, the director had told SAMAA Digital that she was reluctant to take up the project at first but is thankful that she did. “This project gave me déjà vu from one of my favourite series Daam,” said Jabbar. “The reason is that there was no creative interference. The decisions coming from the producers were for the project’s benefit.”

The cast also includes Kiran Haq, Hina Bayaat, Mariam Saleem, Beo Raana Zafar, Mohammed Ahmed and Fawad Khan.

Jabbar’s exciting project Ek Jhooti Love Story will be streamed on Zee5 from October 30 onwards with total 18 episodes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilal Abbas Khan Ek Jhooti Love Story Madiha Imam Mehreen Jabbar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
bilal abbas khan, bilal abbas khan wife, bilal abbas khan Instgram, bilal abbas khan height, bilal abbas khan age, bilal abbas khan height, bilal abbas khan family, bilal abbas khan girlfriend, Ek Jhoothi Love Story, Madiha Imam, Zee5, web series, Pakistani web series, Mehreen Jabbar, Madiha Imam, Madiha Imam husband, Madiha Imam sister, Madiha Imam family
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s family photo game is strong
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s family photo game is strong
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.