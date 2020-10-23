Exclusive: Bilal Abbas and Madiha Imam are Lollywood experts

Web series Ek Jhooti Love Story is all set to take us on a fun-filled ride with 18 episodes finally releasing on October 30.

Actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Madiha Imam spoke to SAMAA Life and Style. They shared hilarious BTS stories and told us why they fell in love with Ek Jhooti Love Story.

It stars Pakistani heartthrob Abbas as Sohail and vivacious Imam as Salma. The series is a sweeping tale of two people looking for their ideal partner. It’s a light-hearted family drama with compelling, quirky characters and a fascinating exploration of different kinds of relationships.

The target audience: a generation that aspires to settle for nothing less than an IDEAL partner and a perfect life.

It is written by Umera Ahmed, the celebrated writer of Zindagi Gulzar Hai and directed by Mehreen Jabbar.

Earlier, the director had told SAMAA Digital that she was reluctant to take up the project at first but is thankful that she did. “This project gave me déjà vu from one of my favourite series Daam,” said Jabbar. “The reason is that there was no creative interference. The decisions coming from the producers were for the project’s benefit.”

The cast also includes Kiran Haq, Hina Bayaat, Mariam Saleem, Beo Raana Zafar, Mohammed Ahmed and Fawad Khan.

Jabbar’s exciting project Ek Jhooti Love Story will be streamed on Zee5 from October 30 onwards with total 18 episodes.