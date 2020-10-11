Dwayne Johnson is the most followed man in America

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surpassed 200 million followers in a rare feat this week and became the only man with most American followers.

Johnson’s massive following also crowns him the most followed American man in the world. His overall following across all social media platforms has reached 300 million.

To celebrate this new milestone in his career, the wrestler-turned-actor posted a video on Instagram. He shared with his fans a life lesson that he had learnt in the past couple of weeks.

“Always speak your truth,” he said. “And when you do speak your truth, do your best to speak it with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. You’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable, but that’s okay.”

He thanked his fans for their support and giving him the space to speak his truth, and then toasted to them with a shot of tequila.

Johnson had turned to acting after dominating the wrestling rings as a bonafide WWE legend. He has a slew of action blockbusters under his belt, including movies from the Fast and Furious franchise. He is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.