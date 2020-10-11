Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson is the most followed man in America

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson is the most followed man in America

Photo: AFP

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surpassed 200 million followers in a rare feat this week and became the only man with most American followers. 

Johnson’s massive following also crowns him the most followed American man in the world. His overall following across all social media platforms has reached 300 million.

To celebrate this new milestone in his career, the wrestler-turned-actor posted a video on Instagram. He shared with his fans a life lesson that he had learnt in the past couple of weeks.

“Always speak your truth,” he said. “And when you do speak your truth, do your best to speak it with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. You’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable, but that’s okay.”

He thanked his fans for their support and giving him the space to speak his truth, and then toasted to them with a shot of tequila.

Johnson had turned to acting after dominating the wrestling rings as a bonafide WWE legend. He has a slew of action blockbusters under his belt, including movies from the Fast and Furious franchise. He is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dwayne Johnson
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Meet Zara Noor Abbas’ twin
Meet Zara Noor Abbas’ twin
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Jannat Mirza becomes Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star
Jannat Mirza becomes Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali's defence
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee
Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.