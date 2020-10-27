Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist

Ace designer Deepak Perwani has apologised for fat-shaing journalist Aamna Haider Isani, following the backlash on social media. Perwani was accused of making the insensitive remarks during an Instagram live session with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

“Dear Aamna I’m not the kind of person who would body shame anyone. My sincerest apologies for my choice of words, it just happened and was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he wrote on Twitter.

@aamnaisani dear amna Im not the kind of person who would body shame anyone my sincerest apologies for my choice of words it just happened and was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. With kindest regards deepak . — Deepak perwani (@DPerwani) October 25, 2020

During the live session, Perwani said fashion critics give paid reviews.

“Are they critics or the people who take money? They post reviews for money, even on Instagram,” while referring to Isani, he said that the ‘fat journalist’ often complains if she doesn’t get to sit in the front during fashion shows or get free bags.

“Eighty per cent of the reviews are favourable towards the people they like,” he said.

Yasin then asked him to share his thoughts on the Lux Style Awards where nominees are chosen by fashion critics and journalists.

“We don’t allow you to nominate us, who are you to nominate us?” Perwani remarked. “Apnay kapray toh dekho. Kya pehan kar ati ho. Humay baatao gi kay kapray kya hotay hai [Look at what you wear. Will you teach us about clothes now?].”

He then asked the host why he’s shocked at this as he also held the same thoughts in the past. “You said this to me, these are your words: That woman, she doesn’t even know how to wear clothes herself and she is going to write a review about my clothes. She doesn’t even know what she is talking about,” Perwani said.

In response, Yasin said that he has never made such comments. “No, these are not my words. I’m right here, in front of you, challenging you that these are not my words.”

People on social media expressed their displeasure on the comments made by Perwani.

To body shame a journalist and to disregard the many years that she has dedicated to Pakistan’s fashion industry, in a public live chat, is uncalled for. @aamnaisani , this just isn’t worth your time. — Maliha Rehman (@MalihaRehman) October 25, 2020

@DPerwani it’s the fatties and non-models who would actually pay for your clothes. Not any more – as a plus size woman, stand in solidarity with @aamnaisani.



The damage you’ve done to your brand is far worse than any review anyone could have ever written. — Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) October 25, 2020

I’m completely taken aback. Aamna has integrity & is inclusive 2 all who contribute 2Pak fashion. She does her hw & then attends the interview, shows, the fash week. 4 @DPerwani 2 speak so bitterly & patronisingly is shocking & unconscionable. Fat shaming is scraping the barrel — Fareshteh Aslam (@Fareshte) October 25, 2020

