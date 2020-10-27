Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Deepak Perwani apologises for 'fat-shaming' journalist

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist

Photo: @dperwani/ Instagram

Ace designer Deepak Perwani has apologised for fat-shaing journalist Aamna Haider Isani, following the backlash on social media. Perwani was accused of making the insensitive remarks during an Instagram live session with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

“Dear Aamna I’m not the kind of person who would body shame anyone. My sincerest apologies for my choice of words, it just happened and was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he wrote on Twitter.

During the live session, Perwani said fashion critics give paid reviews.

“Are they critics or the people who take money? They post reviews for money, even on Instagram,” while referring to Isani, he said that the ‘fat journalist’ often complains if she doesn’t get to sit in the front during fashion shows or get free bags.

View this post on Instagram

@deepakperwaniofficial

A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy) on Oct 24, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

Related: Deepak Perwani designs protective bodysuits for Pakistani medics

“Eighty per cent of the reviews are favourable towards the people they like,” he said.

Yasin then asked him to share his thoughts on the Lux Style Awards where nominees are chosen by fashion critics and journalists.  

“We don’t allow you to nominate us, who are you to nominate us?” Perwani remarked. “Apnay kapray toh dekho. Kya pehan kar ati ho. Humay baatao gi kay kapray kya hotay hai [Look at what you wear. Will you teach us about clothes now?].”

He then asked the host why he’s shocked at this as he also held the same thoughts in the past. “You said this to me, these are your words: That woman, she doesn’t even know how to wear clothes herself and she is going to write a review about my clothes. She doesn’t even know what she is talking about,” Perwani said.  

In response, Yasin said that he has never made such comments. “No, these are not my words. I’m right here, in front of you, challenging you that these are not my words.”

People on social media expressed their displeasure on the comments made by Perwani.

A few days ago, model Amna Ilyas was also criticised for body-shaming former model Aaminah Haq.   

Deepak Perwani Hassan sheheryar yasin
 
RELATED STORIES

