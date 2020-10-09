Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David ties the knot

Photo: Getty Images

Curb Your Enthusiasm writer and star Larry David has married his girlfriend and TV producer Ashley Underwood in an intimate ceremony in Southern California.

David and Underwood met in 2017 at Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party. They have reportedly been living together since 2019.

The comedian had once admitted he was worried about “blowing the good impression” after they hit it off during the party.

This is the 73-year-old’s second marriage. He split with environmental activist Laurie David in 2007 with whom he shares two daughters — Cazzie, 26 and Romy, 24. They were married for 14 years.

As for the Curb your Enthusiasm fans, the show is getting it’s 11th season as confirmed by David himself.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” David joked in the announcement.

