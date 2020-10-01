Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen shares deep pain of losing baby

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Chrissy Teigan/Instragram

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have disclosed that they are in deep pain after losing their baby following a difficult pregnancy.

Teigen, who was expecting her third child with Legend, was hospitalized over the weekend for excessive bleeding.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen wrote early Thursday on Twitter.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in a separate post on Instagram, which triggered an outpouring of messages of support for the couple.

The post included a black and white picture of her in the hospital, crying with her hands clasped in an apparent gesture of prayer.

Another picture shows her in a hospital bed, holding the child as Legend kisses her shoulder.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen, 34, said that she and Legend had chosen until now not to name their children before leaving the hospital but that she had started to call this baby Jack.

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Teigen wrote.

Legend tweeted, “We love you, Jack.” This was followed by five black hearts.

The entertainment power couple wed in 2013. They had announced in August they were expecting a third child.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen share 'deep pain' after losing baby, john legend and chrissy teigen, john legend baby,
 
