World needs peace and dialogue, not hatred: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Muslims across the world are protesting against the display of caricatures of Holy Prophet (pbuh) in France. Pakistani celebrities are also condemning the growing Islamophobia in the country.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi shared his opinion on Twitter and said that we as Muslim should promote peace and dialogue, instead of hatred.

“It’s your right to disagree and criticise but it’s not your right to mock with the intent to deliberately insult and provoke. It’s immoral, unethical and uncivilised and the only way we Muslims can make the world understand that is solely by peace and dialogue not murder, war and hostility,” he wrote.

He condemned the display of the caricatures in France. “What if Muslims organise a contest of throwing cow meat on a Ram statue? Or who can slaughter the most pigs in a synagogue or who can spit on a cross with the most accuracy. It’s evil. Same applies in the case of making insulting cartoons of a man held sacred by more than 1.5 billion people.”

Actor Ahsan Khan also expressed his distaste.

If France is indeed a republic then there should be liberty there not insults upon anothers religion. I completely and whole heartedly protest against this blatent disrespect of our beloved prophet Muhammad (PBUH) this needs to stop. — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) October 27, 2020

Actor Feroze Khan voiced his support for boycotting French products in the country and thinks that French President Emmanuel Macron should apologise for hurting Muslim sentiment.

Last week, President Macron made a statement after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) during a class he was leading on free speech. He said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.”

Following the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote an official letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobia on the platform.

The premier mentioned how Islam has been associated with terrorism in France and the publication of a cartoon about the Holy Prophet (pbuh) has been allowed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also summoned on Monday morning the French ambassador to Pakistan Marc Baréty over the caricatures of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) published in France. The minister said that hatred and violence is rising because of these statements.